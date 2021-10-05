A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Detainees Detail Troubling Conditions within New York City Jails

Download

October 5, 2021

In this March 16, 2011 file photo, a corrections official watches inmates file out of a prison bakery after working the morning shift at the Rikers Island jail in New York.
( Bebeto Matthews / AP Photo )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios