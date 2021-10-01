A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Congress Avoids a Government Shutdown 2021-10-01

October 1, 2021

Download
Congress Avoids a Government Shutdown
Dangerous Smoke from West Coast Wildfires is Affecting the Whole Country
Climate Change Influences Voters' Urgency in German Election
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios