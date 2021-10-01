Climate Change Influences Voters' Urgency in German Election Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center right, and Malu Dreyer, center, Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, visit the flood-damaged district Altenburg, Sept. 3, 2021. ( Markus Schreiber, Pool / AP Photo ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios