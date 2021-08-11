Andrew Cuomo is Stepping Down, But the System That Supported Him Remains 2021-08-11 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Andrew Cuomo is Stepping Down, But the System That Supported Him Remains Will Restaurant Employees Go Back to Work? Farmers Markets Build Community Across the U.S. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios