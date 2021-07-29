A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Former Olympian Dominique Dawes on Simone Biles, Mental Health, and More 2021-07-29

July 29, 2021

Download
Former Olympian Dominique Dawes on Simone Biles, Mental Health, and More
Simone Biles Spotlights Mental Health After Withdrawing from the Olympics
Are Current Sexual Assault Protocols at the Olympics Enough?
"Ted Lasso" and the Rise of Sincere TV
In this June 30, 1996 file photo, the U.S. Olympic Women's Gymnastic Team waves to the crowd following the team trials in Boston
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios