Former Olympian Dominique Dawes on Simone Biles, Mental Health, and More 2021-07-29 Simone Biles Spotlights Mental Health After Withdrawing from the Olympics Are Current Sexual Assault Protocols at the Olympics Enough? "Ted Lasso" and the Rise of Sincere TV In this June 30, 1996 file photo, the U.S. Olympic Women's Gymnastic Team waves to the crowd following the team trials in Boston Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios