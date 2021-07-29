Simone Biles Spotlights Mental Health After Withdrawing from the Olympics

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

United States gymnast Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during an all-around final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2013.

( AP Photo/Yves Logghe )