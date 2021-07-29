Simone Biles Spotlights Mental Health After Withdrawing from the Olympics Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email United States gymnast Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during an all-around final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. ( AP Photo/Yves Logghe ) Produced by Shanta Covington Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios