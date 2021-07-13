Is Democracy Dying? 2021-07-13 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Is Democracy Dying? A Record Number of Rural Hospitals Closed During the Pandemic New Era of Space Tourism Takes Flight How Much Should We Be Policing Language? Demonstrators flash a three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military coup and shout slogans calling for the release of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in Mandalay. Produced by GBH and PRX