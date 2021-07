Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Demonstrators flash a three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military coup and shout slogans calling for the release of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in Mandalay.

( AP Photo, File )