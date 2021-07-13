A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

New Era of Space Tourism Takes Flight

Download

July 13, 2021

Jeff Bezos with a model of Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander in Washington, left, and Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo space tourism rocket in Mojave, Calif.
( AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Mark J. Terrill )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios