New Era of Space Tourism Takes Flight
Jeff Bezos with a model of Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander in Washington, left, and Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo space tourism rocket in Mojave, Calif. ( AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Mark J. Terrill )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios