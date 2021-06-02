Texas Democrats Walk Out of Legislative Session to Protest Restrictive Voting Legislation 2021-06-02 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Texas Democrats Walk Out of Legislative Session to Protest Restrictive Voting Legislation Naomi Osaka's French Open Exit Spotlights Mental Health Pressures for Black Athletes Report Details How Black Girls are Disproportionately Affected by Covid-19 and Systemic Racism The Texas Legislature closed out its regular session Monday, but are expected to return for a special session after Texas Democrats blocked one of the nation's most restrictive new voting laws Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios