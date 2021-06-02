A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Texas Democrats Walk Out of Legislative Session to Protest Restrictive Voting Legislation 2021-06-02

June 2, 2021

Download
Texas Democrats Walk Out of Legislative Session to Protest Restrictive Voting Legislation
Naomi Osaka's French Open Exit Spotlights Mental Health Pressures for Black Athletes
Report Details How Black Girls are Disproportionately Affected by Covid-19 and Systemic Racism
The Texas Legislature closed out its regular session Monday, but are expected to return for a special session after Texas Democrats blocked one of the nation's most restrictive new voting laws
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios