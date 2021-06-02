A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Naomi Osaka's French Open Exit Spotlights Mental Health Pressures for Black Athletes

Download

June 2, 2021

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, wears a mask in honor of Breonna Taylor as she celebrates after defeating Misaki Doi, of Japan, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships.
( AP Photo/Frank Franklin II )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC