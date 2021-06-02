Naomi Osaka's French Open Exit Spotlights Mental Health Pressures for Black Athletes Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Naomi Osaka, of Japan, wears a mask in honor of Breonna Taylor as she celebrates after defeating Misaki Doi, of Japan, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships. ( AP Photo/Frank Franklin II ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by PRX and WNYC