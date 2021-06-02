Naomi Osaka's French Open Exit Spotlights Mental Health Pressures for Black Athletes

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, wears a mask in honor of Breonna Taylor as she celebrates after defeating Misaki Doi, of Japan, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships.

( AP Photo/Frank Franklin II )