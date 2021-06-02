A list of our sites
Texas Democrats Walk Out of Legislative Session to Protest Restrictive Voting Legislation

June 2, 2021

The Texas Legislature closed out its regular session Monday, but are expected to return for a special session after Texas Democrats blocked one of the nation's most restrictive new voting laws
