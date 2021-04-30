President Joe Biden's First 100 Days 2021-04-30 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email President Joe Biden's First 100 Days Should We Be Optimistic About the U.S. Economy? Newsome Opponents Have Gathered Enough Signatures to Trigger a Recall—Now What? Why Viewers Love Political TV Dramas President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios