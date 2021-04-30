A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Newsom Opponents Have Gathered Enough Signatures to Trigger a Recall—Now What?

Download

April 30, 2021

In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, demonstrators shout slogans while carrying a sign calling for a recall on Gov. Gavin Newsom during a protest against a stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
( AP )
Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird and Jose Olivares
Hosted by Nancy Solomon
PRI
Produced by PRI and WGBH