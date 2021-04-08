A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Arkansas Becomes First State to Ban Gender-Affirming Treatment for Transgender Youth 2021-04-08

April 8, 2021

Download
Arkansas Becomes First State to Ban Gender-Affirming Treatment for Transgender Youth
Is Civilian Oversight Effective?
In this April 8, 2020 photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives the State of the State in the senate chamber of the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios