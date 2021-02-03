The Pandemic Has Pushed Women Out of the Workforce at Higher Rates Than Men 2021-02-03 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Pandemic Has Pushed Women Out of the Workforce at Higher Rates Than Men U.S.-Russia Relationship Back in Spotlight After Sentencing of Putin Critic The Power of Rest During Difficult Times Unemployed women leave after getting family bags with free food at the Salvation Army center in Washington during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on May 27, 2020. Produced by GBH and PRX