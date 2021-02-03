The Pandemic Has Pushed Women Out of the Workforce at Higher Rates Than Men Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Unemployed women leave after getting family bags with free food at the Salvation Army center in Washington during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on May 27, 2020. ( SIPA VIA AP IMAGES ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird and Jason Turesky Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios