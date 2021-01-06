States Struggle to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution on Track 2021-01-06 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email States Struggle to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution on Track In Joint Session, Congress Readies to Count Electoral College Votes In Kenosha, District Attorney Decides Not to Charge Officers Behind Jacob Blake's Shooting Plano, Texas Mayor on How the Vaccine Rollout is Going in Texas Community Members Grieve and Protest After Police Shooting of Andre Hill This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios