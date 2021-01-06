States Struggle to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution on Track Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial. ( Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Cindy Rodriguez Produced by PRX and WNYC