A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

States Struggle to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution on Track

Download

January 6, 2021

This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial.
( Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Cindy Rodriguez
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC