A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

In Shocking Phone Call, President Trump Pressures Georgia Secretary of State to Overturn Election Results 2021-01-04

January 4, 2021

Download
In Shocking Phone Call, President Trump Pressures Georgia Secretary of State to Overturn Election Results
How Organizers in Georgia Are Pushing Youth Turnout Ahead of the Senate Runoff Election
The Music That Helped Us Survive 2020
President Trump's phone call on Saturday with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spurred debates over whether the call broke the law. Here, Trump talks to the leaders of Israel and Sudan.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios