A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How Organizers in Georgia Are Pushing Youth Turnout Ahead of the Senate Runoff Election

Download

January 4, 2021

Hamilton Dickey, 8, stands on his mom's car during a rally for Democratic Georgia Senate challengers the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Atlanta.
( AP Photo/Ben Gray )
Produced by Meg Dalton and Patricia Yacob
Hosted by Cindy Rodriguez
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios