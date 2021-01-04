A list of our sites
In Shocking Phone Call, President Trump Pressures Georgia Secretary of State to Overturn Election Results

January 4, 2021

President Trump's phone call on Saturday with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spurred debates over whether the call broke the law. Here, Trump talks to the leaders of Israel and Sudan.
( Alex Brandon/AP )
Produced by Meg Dalton and Alexandra Botti
Hosted by Cindy Rodriguez
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios