Decisive Georgia Senate Runoffs Enter Final Stage 2020-12-28 Trump Pardons and Commutes Dozens of Loyalists New Documentary, "The Dissident," Explores the Life and Death of Jamal Khashoggi Voters return to their vehicles after early voting for the Senate runoff election, at Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Powder Springs, Ga.