Killing of Iranian Nuclear Scientist May Limit Biden's Ability to Negotiate with Iran 2020-11-30 This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran, Iran, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios