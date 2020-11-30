A list of our sites
Trump Administration Pushing Through Federal Executions Amid Presidential Transition

November 30, 2020

The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way for other methods.
( AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File )
Produced by Meg Dalton
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios