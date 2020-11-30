Trump Administration Pushing Through Federal Executions Amid Presidential Transition Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way for other methods. ( AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File ) Produced by Meg Dalton Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios