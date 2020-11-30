Killing of Iranian Nuclear Scientist May Limit Biden's Ability to Negotiate with Iran

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran, Iran, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

( Fars News Agency via AP )