Despite His Electoral Defeat, Republicans Rally Behind Trump and Refusal to Concede 2020-11-11 Listen Download Embed Trump Supporters Protesting Election Results are Motivated by Misinformation Can a Biden Administration Rebuild Trust with the Military? How a Biden Administration May Change Dynamics with Mexico and Central America Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., answers questions after Senate Republicans held leadership elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios