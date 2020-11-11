A list of our sites
Despite His Electoral Defeat, Republicans Rally Behind Trump and Refusal to Concede

November 11, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., answers questions after Senate Republicans held leadership elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
( AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite )
Produced by Ethan Oberman and Meg Dalton
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios