A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Election Day 2020: Dispatches from Battleground States 2020-11-03

November 3, 2020

Download
A Votar: Tracing the History of Voter Suppression Against Latinos in the United States
Election Day 2020: Dispatches from Battleground States
What Journalists Need to Remember on Election Day (Night/Week) 2020
Miami-Dade county election employees, front right, and left, start the manual count of votes as representatives from both parties watch at the Stephen Clark Goverment center in Miami
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios