Election Day 2020: Dispatches from Battleground States 2020-11-03 Miami-Dade county election employees, front right, and left, start the manual count of votes as representatives from both parties watch at the Stephen Clark Goverment center in Miami Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios