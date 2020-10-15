A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

In 2020, a Record Number of Black Candidates Vying for Senate Seats 2020-10-15

October 15, 2020

Download
In 2020, a Record Number of Black Candidates Vying for Senate Seats
Making Sense of Mainstream Media Coverage of the 2020 Election
Trump Administration Allowed to End Census Count Early
Nigerians Are Demanding Police Reform By Continuing Country-Wide Protests
Jaime Harrison raised more money last quarter than any Senate candidate in history.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios