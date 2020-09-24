Protests Erupt Around the Country After Grand Jury Announcement on Breonna Taylor Case 2020-09-24 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Protests Erupt Around the Country After Grand Jury Announcement on Breonna Taylor Case Senator Cory Booker on the Fight to Replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg As School Year Begins, New Report Examines How Schools Survived Spring Unpacking the Reporter-Source Relationship his undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios