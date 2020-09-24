A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Senator Cory Booker on the Fight to Replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Download

September 24, 2020

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., asks a question during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community relations on on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
( Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP )
Produced by Ethan Oberman, Asher Stockler and Alexandra Botti
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC