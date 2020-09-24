Senator Cory Booker on the Fight to Replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., asks a question during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community relations on on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. ( Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP ) Produced by Ethan Oberman, Asher Stockler and Alexandra Botti Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC