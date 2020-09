Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

his undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

( Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File )