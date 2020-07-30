A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Even With PPP Loans, Small Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat 2020-07-30

July 30, 2020

Download
Jesus Cruz, prep cook at Blue Plate, covers his face with a mask while working in the kitchen at the San Francisco restaurant, during the coronavirus outbreak Thursday, May 14, 2020.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios