Even With PPP Loans, Small Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat

Jesus Cruz, prep cook at Blue Plate, covers his face with a mask while working in the kitchen at the San Francisco restaurant, during the coronavirus outbreak Thursday, May 14, 2020. ( AP Photo/Jeff Chiu ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird, Katerina Barton and Jose Olivares Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios