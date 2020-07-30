A list of our sites
A History of Captions and Audio Descriptions

July 30, 2020

The Caption Center at WGBH invents broadcast captioning, providing open captions on TV for the first time. Closed captions, which viewers can choose to turn on or off, came along around 1980.
( Courtesy of WGBH )
