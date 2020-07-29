A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

A Deeper Look at How American Suburbs Were Created — and How Their Voter Base is Changing 2020-07-29

July 29, 2020

Download
People ride bikes with cumulus clouds in the background, on the Mississippi River levee in Jefferson Parish, a suburb of New Orleans, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios