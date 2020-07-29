A Deeper Look at How American Suburbs Were Created — and How Their Voter Base Is Changing Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email People ride bikes with cumulus clouds in the background, on the Mississippi River levee in Jefferson Parish, a suburb of New Orleans, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. ( AP Photo/Gerald Herbert ) Produced by Dina Sayedahmed Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC Studios