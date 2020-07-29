How Do Stronger Unions Affect Working Conditions in the Age of COVID-19? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Quayneshia Smith, with Dream Defenders, holds a sign that says "We Demand $15 And A Union," in Spanish as she protests outside a McDonald's restaurant, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. ( AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird and Jason Turesky Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC Studios