Coronavirus Continues to Spread Despite Mass Quarantines in China 2020-02-11

'Birds of Prey' Director Cathy Yan on Crafting Her Own Vision of Gotham City

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Passengers undergo temperature check as a part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of new Corona virus before they board a cruise at the Colombo Port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 6, 2020.

( AP Photos )