A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Coronavirus Continues to Spread Despite Mass Quarantines in China

Download

February 11, 2020

Passengers undergo temperature check as a part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of new Corona virus before they board a cruise at the Colombo Port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 6, 2020.
( AP Photos )
Produced by Meg Dalton and Katerina Barton
Hosted by Arun Venugopal
PRI WNYC Studios
Produced by PRI and WNYC Studios