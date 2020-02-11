'Birds of Prey' Director Cathy Yan on Crafting Her Own Vision of Gotham City

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

MARGOT ROBBIE and director CATHY YAN on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN),” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

( Claudette Barius & © DC Comics )