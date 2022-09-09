Lock Him Up? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Democracies That Prosecuted Their Presidents The Many Trials of Silvio Berlusconi The Prosecution of a Sitting Prime Minister When American Presidents Go to Trial CNN's Search for Middle Ground This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former president Donald Trump's home. Produced by WNYC Studios