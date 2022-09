Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A court in Naples convicted former Premier Silvio Berlusconi of corruption charges on July 8, 2015, accusing him of bribing a senator to favor his center-right alliance in Parliament.

( Alessandra Tarantino / AP Images )