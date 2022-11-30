​​In our longest relationships, there are ebbs and flows of closeness, sometimes intentional, sometimes not, depending on what’s going on in your life or whether it’s easy to be together. And then, sometimes, no matter how entangled you are, there’s a rupture. A break. You become estranged from the people you come from or a community that feels like home.



Death, Sex & Money asked listeners for their stories of estrangement, and we heard from a lot of you–some of you chose to break from a relationship that was no longer serving you, and others had become involuntarily estranged, still desperately wishing for contact. In this three-episode series, we hear about family estrangement and also estrangement from community groups, friendships and religious tradition. We talk about what led to those breaks and also what comes after, a search within, building new traditions and finding a chosen family.