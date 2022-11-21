Estrangement: We Were Close, Now I Don’t Know You

Transcript

(music creeps in)

Anna Sale: When we asked our listeners to share their experiences with estrangement—from their family of origin, their friends, and the communities that once felt like home—hundreds of stories came pouring in…

LISTENER 1: I have been estranged from my family since I was 16.

LISTENER 2: I'm in a, uh, 13 year journey of trying to estrange myself and my sister from our mom.

LISTENER 3: And I haven't spoken to them for the last 129 days.

LISTENER 4: I don't even know that I'd recognize him on the street if I saw him, or recognize his voice.

Anna: Many are decades into estrangement, but some are right on the brink, torn about a decision that could change their lives forever.

LISTENER 5: My job is up for grabs, my marriage is up for grabs. If, if I told my mom and my dad where I was, the phone would simply go dead.

Anna: I’m Anna Sale – and this is Estrangement, a new 3-part series on Death, Sex & Money. Listen wherever you get podcasts.