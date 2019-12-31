A list of our sites
Dolly Parton's America

  • She's Alive!

    Dec 31, 2019
    Our final trip into the Dollyverse.

  • Dixie Disappearance

    Dec 17, 2019
    Is it possible, at this moment in time, for everyone to be included in Dolly Parton’s America?

  • The Only One For Me, Jolene

    Nov 19, 2019
    One of Dolly’s most iconic and successful songs is “Jolene,” a song about a romantic rival trying to steal her man... but, what if it isn't?

  • Dollitics

    Nov 12, 2019
    Jad accompanies Dolly on the way to the red carpet premiere of 9 to 5 the Musical in London, a revival that brings the film and the music back into conversation in the #MeToo era. 

  • Neon Moss

    Nov 5, 2019
    On the mountaintop, we go back in time, and across the world - to discover the unlikely connection between Dolly's home and Jad's father Naji.

  • Tennessee Mountain Trance

    Oct 29, 2019
    We journey to the center of the Dollyverse: Dollywood. And find much more than we hoped for.

