Dolly Parton's America
Hosted by Jad Abumrad
The story of a legend at the crossroads of America’s culture wars.
Dolly Parton's America
Listen
She's Alive!
Dec 31, 2019
Our final trip into the Dollyverse.
Listen
Traveling Creatures: live music from the series
Dec 24, 2019
Two more live songs we loved by two bluegrass musicians: Nora Brown and Amythyst Kiah.
Listen
Dixie Disappearance
Dec 17, 2019
Is it possible, at this moment in time, for everyone to be included in Dolly Parton’s America?
Listen
Dolly Parton's America
Dec 3, 2019
Assignment: What is Dolly Parton's America?
Listen
Dolly's Wildflowers: live music from the series
Nov 26, 2019
While touring the Dollyverse, we bumped into a bunch of amazing musicians not named Dolly. In this bonus ep, we play you a few of the sounds we heard.
Listen
The Only One For Me, Jolene
Nov 19, 2019
One of Dolly’s most iconic and successful songs is “Jolene,” a song about a romantic rival trying to steal her man... but, what if it isn't?
Listen
Dollitics
Nov 12, 2019
Jad accompanies Dolly on the way to the red carpet premiere of 9 to 5 the Musical in London, a revival that brings the film and the music back into conversation in the #MeToo era.
Listen
Neon Moss
Nov 5, 2019
On the mountaintop, we go back in time, and across the world - to discover the unlikely connection between Dolly's home and Jad's father Naji.
Listen
Tennessee Mountain Trance
Oct 29, 2019
We journey to the center of the Dollyverse: Dollywood. And find much more than we hoped for.
