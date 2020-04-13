A list of our sites
  • Ida and Noa

    Apr 13, 2020
    Biting fish and back-in-time lightening. 

  • Rebecca Carroll

    Apr 8, 2020
    Rebecca has a new podcast of her own called Come Through.

  • Hank

    Apr 6, 2020
    I'm really afraid that one day I'll say something and people will be like Hank, you know, that they went to the moon more than once, right? And I'll be like, yeah, I totally knew that.

  • Anne

    Mar 30, 2020
    Raising a white son as a queer woman of color. 

  • Hrishikesh

    Mar 30, 2020
    When I think about people who are doctors, I just have this like vision of intestines and having to sort through them.

  • George

    Mar 23, 2020
    There are too many people living in too close proximity to each other who don't even know each other anymore.

  • Sarah

    Mar 23, 2020
    I'm afraid that we really do prefer comforting lies over truth.

  • Kent

    Mar 16, 2020
    I've never used a computer. The only electricity that I used is batteries for my radio and for a flashlight. That's the extent of my technology.

