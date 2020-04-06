Transcript

All right.

Number one, I'm afraid that I said something dumb on the Internet a long time ago and that people who don't like me will find it because I have been saying things on the Internet for, for a really long time now and maybe that stuff was really dumb. I'm sure it was dumb. Like, I was dumb. When I was in college, I'm sure I made like bad jokes about boobs or something. OK. I'll keep going.

Number two, I'm afraid of forest fires getting worse and worse until I have to move away from Montana.

Number three, I'm afraid of other people's fear.

Number four, I'm afraid of not knowing things I should definitely know. That's part of one of my things, is that I know things like I'm a science communicator. And so I'm really afraid that one day I'll say something and people be like Hank, you know, that they went to the moon like more than once, right? And I'll be like, yeah, no, I totally knew that....

Number five, I am terrified of getting people's names wrong to the point where even if I know someone's name for sure, I'm not going to try to say it.

Number six. I'm afraid of getting new glasses and everyone will say, "you don't look like you, Hank. Ew! Who is that?" Like one of my last true temper tantrums was when I when they told me that my glasses frames were discontinued and I had to get new glasses frames. They were like, OK, we're gonna go like talk to the supplier and see if they have like a pair left in the warehouse. But like, that's how they got me to leave the store. Well, I mean, let's be clear. This was not-- I was not an adult at this time, I was probably fifth grade, maybe? So too late for true temper tantrums. I do like consistency. And it's like, why did why did you go to the same restaurant every day for four days when you were in Amsterdam and you had the entire world of Amsterdam in front of you? And I'm like, I liked it.

Number seven, that people will think I'm a douche because I'm rich.

Number eight, I'm afraid that my left hand is gonna get cut off. It feels like a premonition, but of course it's not. Like, I honestly have this like tingling feeling in the middle of my left arm and then like the middle of my forearm. I don't know. Maybe I got my arm chopped off by a shark and a former life.

Number nine in college. I was really afraid that I would have to kill someone. I would always be like, well, at least I didn't have to kill anyone today if I had a bad day. It was sort of a thing that like my my brain would repeat to itself as I was falling asleep every night. I don't have that one as much anymore.

Number 10, I'm afraid of getting caught in the duct work of a building while trying to sneak into a nightclub. I've never gotten caught in the ductwork of a building while trying to sneak into a nightclub, though. But it has happened to someone, and he died. And I heard about it, and I've never stopped thinking about it.

My name is Hank Green, and these are 10 things that scare me.

When I take my glasses off, Oren points at my face and he says no. And then he points that my glasses and says Dada.