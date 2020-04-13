Ida and Noa

Transcript

IDA I'm going to go first. First thing that's scary. Number one, The Lake. There's like scary bugs and fish, biting fish. So I'm scared of them. Biting fish is scary. Literally, everyone knows biting fish is scary because when you're swimming under water, you never know when there's a biting fish.

Second thing I think is scary: I'm scared at the laundry because of the pipes. The pipes are scary when you look up at them. They look really scary like they're going to suck you into the tube. Tell that to your kids so they know not to look at the pipes.

The third thing I think is scary: The black door in the laundry room. The ond only thing is, it's not actually black. It's a white door built inside of it. It has cracks that are black. And it's really scary.

Fourth thing that I think is scary: getting burned, for example, today I burned my two fingers and now I have blisters on this thing I think is scary: Bees. Number one: honeybees. Number two about bees: Flowers. Flowers are scary because you never know when there's bees in the flowers collecting pollen. For example, you're passing by and you're really loud, bees can just sting you. Third thing I think is scary about bees: The bee hives. Cause never know when you're going to bonk into it, and the bees are just gonna to get swarming out and stinging. You.

Fifth thing, I think is scary: Scared of dogs. The one and only thing that's scary about dogs is dogs on the trail, because dogs aren't on leash on the trail, they come running up to you and like eating your snacks.

Noa What's on your list?

Noa My first thing that's scary to me is a scary movie: Back To The Future. Thunderstorms at night. Going-back-in-time lightening.

My second thing I was scare of was bees. For example I was hiking and I came up to a swarm of bees and somehow he made them angry. And then when my dad was coming back, he got stang once and I got stung three times when I was going through it. And then when we had like half of the trail, our dad gave us chocolate and we finished that hike.

My third thing that I am scary, scared of is spider webs. On the dock ladders there are spider webs.

I don't know how to read.

Ida Just, do you know what you're ... Ok we're done! I'm Ida.

Noa And I'm Noa.

Ida say it together:.

Noa together.

Ida You don't say together!